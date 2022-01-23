Travelling through a well to another world

There are journeys that take place only when we can no longer live as we used to

Janice Tay
For New Year decorations, mochi is wrapped around branches to evoke flowers at Omuraya, a Kyoto restaurant specialising in the traditional home cooking of the old Japanese capital. PHOTO: JANICE TAY
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

New year, new phase. On Jan 4, as people in Japan went back to work after the holidays, more than 1,000 Covid-19 infections were reported in the country, making it the first time in three months that the national tally had crossed that threshold.

Just two weeks later, the daily total hit a new record of 32,197 cases, exceeding the peak of the previous wave last August. More than half of Japan's 47 prefectures have come under or are moving towards a quasi-state of emergency, with Kyoto also set to return to social and dining restrictions this week.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top