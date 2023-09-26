Trash to treasure: A vision of no waste in South-east Asia

Erratic weather and extreme climate events gripped the world this summer, from wildfires in Canada to floods in Greece and Hong Kong. The human and economic loss, along with the increasing costs of recovery, has led to consternation among many, with unsustainable human behaviour largely blamed for the worsening situation.

Conferences and summits concerning sustainability are proliferating, with attention focused on the need for broad change in industrial production and the potential role of technology to achieve this.