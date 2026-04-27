Tokyo wants to be the most start-up-friendly city in the world. Can it succeed?

Tokyo offers a place where technology can improve life not just for founders, but for everyone else, too, says the writer.

There was a time when Tokyo felt light years ahead of the world. The flip phone I used in the 2000s was a marvel to every American I showed it to, packed with features far beyond anything on the US market.

But during the smartphone and internet era, Silicon Valley pulled ahead. Tokyo’s edge dulled as the country struggled through its lost decades and lagged in the shift from hardware to software. Now it’s trying something more ambitious than just catching up – it wants to become the most start-up-friendly city in the world.

That push is led by Governor Yuriko Koike, who has run the world’s largest metropolitan area since 2016. A former defence minister and one of Japan’s most durable political figures, she’s now betting the city’s future on entrepreneurs.

The companies that have supported Japan up to now are the large established enterprises, she told me in an interview. Ms Koike argues that younger Japanese are digital natives with a more global outlook. Her government wants to tackle start-up bottlenecks alongside entrepreneurs rather than leave them to fend for themselves. Tokyo currently ranks 11th globally, according to benchmarking ranker Startup Genome’s most-recent ecosystem report, up from No. 15 in 2023. And it’s home to eight unicorns.

Tokyo’s inherent advantages sound mundane until you live elsewhere. After a decade in New York, returning felt like rediscovering a luxury I’d forgotten was possible in a big city: trains that arrive, streets that are safe, infrastructure that works. Ms Koike thinks this reliability is a big part of the city’s economic appeal.

It attracts more top tech talent than outsiders may assume. Mr Llion Jones, the former researcher at Alphabet’s Google who co-authored the seminal paper that underpins all modern generative AI, moved to the city in 2020 after falling in love with it, according to the venture capital firm backing his Tokyo-born unicorn Sakana AI.

There’s no doubt Silicon Valley remains the world’s largest start-up incubator. But the gap between its extraordinary wealth and visible urban dysfunction is getting harder to ignore. Tokyo offers a different model – a place where technology can improve life not just for founders, but for everyone else, too.

The timing of the AI revolution may work in the city’s favour. If the last tech era mostly rewarded consumer internet platforms, the next may place greater value on what Japan already does well: robotics, industrial precision and the emerging “physical AI” arena. It is home to some of the world’s leading robotics suppliers. Amazon, Microsoft and Google are spending tens of billions of dollars on data centre infrastructure in the country.

The weak yen makes procurement and local hiring relatively cheap. And the country is also reasserting itself in advanced chips, from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s push into Kyushu to the government-backed effort to produce home-grown 2-nanometer semiconductors in Hokkaido.

Japan is full of contradictions on artificial intelligence. People here are the least fearful in the world of the technology, perhaps because a shrinking population and labour shortages make automation feel less threatening than necessary. Yet, adoption has been slow.

There are fewer places in the world where AI seems better suited to solving long-running productivity problems as well as helping its start-ups go global. Japan ranks 96th of 123 countries on a widely used English-language proficiency measure, creating friction for foreign founders and domestic entrepreneurs trying to expand abroad. AI is unusually good at reducing that barrier. It can also help with coding in a country long stronger in hardware than software.

Plenty of governments say they support entrepreneurship. Tokyo has attached real targets to the slogan, setting the goal of nurturing 10 times more start-ups, public-private partnerships and unicorns. This week, the city is backing its fourth annual Sushi Tech conference, now one of Asia’s biggest start-up gatherings. More than 700 companies are exhibiting and executives from giants like Nvidia are headlining.

Sceptics are right to question whether Tokyo’s ambitious goal-setting is enough. Japan is still notorious for bureaucracy and red tape. Much of that lies in the hands of the national government, but Ms Koike says she wants Tokyo to become a model of speed. “Innovation is moving extremely fast,” she explained, and city leaders can usually keep up at a better pace than their national peers.

Capital is another weak spot. Japan still trails peers in funding AI companies. But geopolitics may help – as a close US ally, it is an easier destination for investors increasingly constrained or uncertain about China.

Tokyo’s policymakers are right to focus on building an ecosystem, not just producing a few headline start-ups. But the harder task comes in helping founders scale. That means cultivating experienced management talent, perhaps by making it easier for mid-career workers to leave large companies for start-ups without treating the move as career-ending. Creating pipelines for both the young and experienced would broaden the city’s entrepreneurial base.

Some blame a cultural aversion to risk for holding back entrepreneurs. But foreign investors should recognise that Japan is not a monolith (Softbank’s Masayoshi Son, for example, has a borderline unhealthy attraction to big gambles).

Ms Koike said she already uses AI extensively, pointing to how much it has improved for administrative work. The city is applying it to sewage systems, ageing infrastructure and disaster resilience. It’s a more compelling vision of AI; not as a spectacle but as a tool that can actually help people in daily life.

And that may be where Tokyo’s opportunity is greatest. If AI can supercharge its start-up ambitions, the city can lead the world in creating an ecosystem built around solving real-world problems. Silicon Valley made AI lucrative. Tokyo could make it useful. BLOOMBERG