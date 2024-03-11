To surge or not to surge, the algorithm is the question

Surge pricing is something that anyone who takes a ride-share on a regular basis has become used to. Try calling an Uber or Lyft on a rainy day during the dinner hour or around the school pick-up or drop-off time, and you’ll be paying more than your usual rate – sometimes a lot more.

Yet when consumers are confronted with common online business models like “dynamic pricing” in the bricks-and-mortar world, they may revolt. Consider the recent consumer backlash after Wendy’s, the American fast-food chain, announced on an earnings call that they were considering surge pricing for burgers during peak demand – and had invested US$20 million (S$26.6 million) in new AI systems to do so.