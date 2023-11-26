To live in another land is both gift and education

A person I’d rather not name, from a nation you don’t need to know, on a blind date both of us should forget, left a fleeting impression on me. In the many years of living in Singapore, she seemed somewhat untouched by the land. As if this city was just a terminal, a safe harbour, a place of utility, and that was all.

I find it strange for people to live in a country different from theirs and not let it affect them. Do they live in enclaves of the familiar, surrounded only by their own? Do they leave a land and carry nothing with them beyond a chipped replica of the Merlion? It seems like time scorned.