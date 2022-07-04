To fight disinformation, learn from the Flat Earthers

They hold the clues to why fact-checking falls flat in fighting conspiracy theories.

Carlos Diaz Ruiz
An audience member with a shirt referencing the QAnon conspiracy at a presentation to the Surry County board of commissioners in the United States by individuals that aimed to cast doubt on election integrity . The writer says that when conspiracy theories are part of someone's value system or worldview, it is difficult to challenge them.
Updated
Published
2 min ago
Around the world, and against all scientific evidence, a segment of the population believes that Earth's round shape is either an unproven theory or an elaborate hoax. Polls by YouGov America in 2018 and Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2022 found that as many as 11 per cent of Americans believe the Earth might be flat.

While it is tempting to dismiss "Flat Earthers" as mildly amusing, we ignore their arguments at our peril. Polling shows that there is an overlap between conspiracy theories, some of which can act as gateways for radicalisation. QAnon and the Great Replacement Theory, for example, have proven deadly more than once.

