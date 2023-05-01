To be truly secure, the Indo-Pacific must be inclusive

As recently as a decade ago, the idea of a single super-region encompassing the Indian and Pacific oceans seemed unfamiliar and academic. No longer: Today, the Indo-Pacific is an essential and widely accepted diplomatic framework for managing profound challenges to regional and global issues.

What began as a practical reimagining of the world map – one that recognises the region as this century’s centre of gravity in economics, population and contestation – is crystallising into a set of common principles. Specifically, most countries now accept that a stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific must also be free and open.