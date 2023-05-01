To be truly secure, the Indo-Pacific must be inclusive

The Indo-Pacific cannot be defined by a narrow insistence that all partner nations share identical conceptions of liberal democracy and national security.

Rory Medcalf

The framework has caught on at a time when the transgressions and triumphalism of a rising China often dominate global discourse. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As recently as a decade ago, the idea of a single super-region encompassing the Indian and Pacific oceans seemed unfamiliar and academic. No longer: Today, the Indo-Pacific is an essential and widely accepted diplomatic framework for managing profound challenges to regional and global issues.

What began as a practical reimagining of the world map – one that recognises the region as this century’s centre of gravity in economics, population and contestation – is crystallising into a set of common principles. Specifically, most countries now accept that a stable, prosperous and peaceful Indo-Pacific must also be free and open.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top