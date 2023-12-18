To be a true Mid-East peacemaker, China needs to walk the talk

As a major global power with big stakes in the region’s stability, China remains reluctant to do more than offer supportive statements on the Gaza war.

Lim Min Zhang
China Correspondent
A boat carrying Houthi fighters sails off the Al-Salif port on the Red Sea in the province of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Dec 5, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - How far will China go to support its rising profile as a player in the Middle East? A telling response has been its reaction to a recent overture by the United States to China to join a multinational task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea, a move that would have been a rare example of US-China naval cooperation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the suggestion with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi following attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on commercial shipping in the area earlier in December. The thinking was that China, with its dependence on the Red Sea for its maritime trade, would have an interest in bolstering the maritime protection force. Also, given China’s trading links and close relationship with Iran, Beijing was well placed to assert its influence to rein in the Houthis.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top