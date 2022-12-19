Tis the season to give your doctor a gift, or is it a headache?

The custom of giving can raise ethical issues in the patient-professional relationship

The giving of gifts is a custom that has persisted through the ages and has been important in forging and building relationships in our human societies. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Chong Siow Ann
Updated
Published
1 min ago

At this festive time of the year, some of my patients bring me gifts. I have received an assortment of items over the years, including cans of beer, a deodorant (I did take a sniff of myself after the patient left), cakes, chocolate, fruit baskets and handicraft made by them.

One patient, an older woman with depression whose hobby of cross-stitching was her only pleasurable activity, gave me a framed piece of her work of flowers, which I had it hung by the door of the consultation room. Each time she came for her appointment and after  we talked about her enduringly unsolvable problems, she would, on her way out, invariably pause and look at her cross-stitched flowers - and smile.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top