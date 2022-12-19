Tis the season to give your doctor a gift, or is it a headache?

At this festive time of the year, some of my patients bring me gifts. I have received an assortment of items over the years, including cans of beer, a deodorant (I did take a sniff of myself after the patient left), cakes, chocolate, fruit baskets and handicraft made by them.

One patient, an older woman with depression whose hobby of cross-stitching was her only pleasurable activity, gave me a framed piece of her work of flowers, which I had it hung by the door of the consultation room. Each time she came for her appointment and after we talked about her enduringly unsolvable problems, she would, on her way out, invariably pause and look at her cross-stitched flowers - and smile.