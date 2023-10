Swiping right for love would have baffled Mr Rochester but the brooding anti-hero might have found one new dating feature all too familiar. Last week, some 170 years after the publication of Jane Eyre, Tinder announced that the dating app would add Matchmaker, which enables parents and friends to scour profiles and recommend a selection for dates.

Or, as Tinder put it in words that would have made Charlotte Bronte blanch: Bringing “your circle of trust into your dating journey”.