Time to rethink higher education in Singapore and set our own agenda

Instead of benchmarking their achievements against universities elsewhere, our institutions should start focusing on research and partnerships that can make a difference to the region.

Lily Kong

In much the same vein, our higher education system has drawn inspiration from diverse educational models. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
4 min ago
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore has always been an attentive student on the global stage. Throughout the nation’s journey, we have sought inspiration and knowledge from other countries, recognising the wisdom in learning from those who excel in their respective fields. Such pragmatism has contributed in no small part to our capacity to adapt and flourish under challenging circumstances.

In the early years of independence, we turned to nations like Israel and Switzerland, drawing upon their experiences to shape public policies, particularly in defence and other crucial areas. When constructing the world-renowned Changi Airport, we examined and learnt from best practices around the globe. In each instance, we gleaned invaluable insights, embracing the strengths of others while refining our systems to circumvent potential pitfalls.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top