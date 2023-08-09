Time to rethink higher education in Singapore and set our own agenda

Singapore has always been an attentive student on the global stage. Throughout the nation’s journey, we have sought inspiration and knowledge from other countries, recognising the wisdom in learning from those who excel in their respective fields. Such pragmatism has contributed in no small part to our capacity to adapt and flourish under challenging circumstances.

In the early years of independence, we turned to nations like Israel and Switzerland, drawing upon their experiences to shape public policies, particularly in defence and other crucial areas. When constructing the world-renowned Changi Airport, we examined and learnt from best practices around the globe. In each instance, we gleaned invaluable insights, embracing the strengths of others while refining our systems to circumvent potential pitfalls.