Time to regulate influencers who tell you where to put your money

For financial management, the baby boomer and Gen Y generations relied on bankers and brokers. The digital age has opened up more avenues for a new breed of individuals, known as “financial influencers”, to drive changes and reshape how younger people acquire financial knowledge and manage their finances.

This is an exciting development, but also a worrying one. It makes it easy for anyone to acquire financial knowledge from anyone else, but these “finfluencers” shoulder very little accountability for the advice they dish out.