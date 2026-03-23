Time for India, Indonesia to say ‘brace, brace, brace...’

The two large Asian economies are vulnerable to the risk of a hard landing as fallout from the Iran war.

Already, things were bad enough with the relentless surge of Chinese manufactured products threatening to deindustrialise vast tracts of the South-East Asian and South Asian industrial landscape, and artificial intelligence eating into white-collar employment.

Now, thanks to the Iran war, an economic gut-punch inflicted by the US and Israeli leadership is beginning to be felt around Asia, and the pain will stay long after the fighting stops.

The result has been widespread panic, and early reactions from governments have started to resemble the first weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic when confusion reigned as policymakers tried to feel their way through the crisis.

The Philippines and Sri Lanka have cut work weeks, and the Thai Prime Minister has suggested that office staff should take the stairs instead of the lift as an energy-saving measure. Vietnam is encouraging those who can work from home to do so, in order to conserve energy. India is restricting the supply of liquefied petroleum gas to restaurants as it prioritises supplying households.

No two major Asian economies are perhaps more vulnerable to the Iran shock than India and Indonesia, each the biggest in their respective neighbourhoods, as inflation looms and state budgets go awry. Down the road is the risk of political unrest.

For New Delhi, particularly, it may already be time to warn its people to “brace, brace, brace...”.

Witness the turmoil in India’s aviation sector – the most vibrant sector of the world’s fastest-growing major economy, where flying is becoming more commonplace – as New Delhi this week removed price curbs on airline ticket prices imposed in December to cope with an earlier crisis.

Already, air ticket prices, sensitive to the cost of jet fuel, have jumped and are poised to rise more from April 1. Jet fuel is about 40 per cent of the cost, and it doesn’t help that the rupee has fallen to its weakest ever, so imports are just that much more costly.

Soon, pharmaceuticals – India is the world’s largest producer of bulk drugs – will record their own pain since petrochemicals are critical for producing active compounds that are used in many common drugs. Cruelly for India’s pharma companies, the Iran war started just as they had been eagerly awaiting semaglutide, the active ingredient in diabetes drug Ozempic, to go off-patent on March 20. And it’s not India alone that will suffer; several South-east Asian countries produce bulk drugs for both domestic consumption and export.

As these examples underscored, the elevated price of oil and gas and disruptions involved are at the top of the four key impact streams that will pummel Asia. But there are other channels of suffering: shortages of fertiliser and crop nutrients that will tear into the farming sector, a helium shortage that will directly hurt industries such as semiconductors and medical imaging, with downstream effects on everything from autos to electrical appliances, and needless to add, remittances.

For the Philippines in South-east Asia, and the South Asian nations of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, crimped money flows from overseas workers in the Arab Gulf states are poised to add another low blow to millions of household budgets. That will weigh on consumption.

Essentially, what it amounts to is that no economy – whether commodities-based, manufacturing or services-based – will escape the fallout.

The situation is anything but pretty, and it cannot be forgotten that most Asian states have politically sensitive farm sectors. So, price hikes of commodities like diesel and fertiliser have a direct correlation to the public mood.

Jakarta jitters

Looking out on South-east Asia, Indonesia – already enduring a shrinking middle class that has fed social unrest – would appear to be among the more vulnerable of the large economies despite some of the buffers it enjoys.

Like Thailand, which had previously raised diesel prices to contain the subsidy bill, Indonesia may be forced to go in that direction because, if nothing else, oil reserves are running low and you need higher pump prices to curb demand.

What is more, the alternative to expenditure control – the country is bound by law to maintain a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of gross domestic product or less – such as trimming the free school lunch programme, is politically challenging. Indeed, the lunch programme was a critical election plank for Mr Prabowo Subianto’s successful presidential run.

A breach of the 3 per cent cap will be looked upon poorly by investors already skittish about a raft of moves undertaken by the Prabowo government, including a controversial decision to set up a state investment company and the firing of a well-regarded finance minister in 2025.

Now that the Hari Raya holiday is over, and Indonesians are returning to work from homes in the hinterland, the government will likely have to consider allowing pump prices to rise. Any rise in pump prices will instantly loop back into the price situation and, with the Indonesian rupiah treading record lows against the US dollar, memories of the dark days of the Asian financial crisis – when fuel prices were a key trigger for the unrest that toppled then President Suharto – are never too far away.

Unsurprisingly, foreign investors have been shedding Indonesian government paper, and stocks have shed a fifth of their value since the start of the year.

There’s another worry around Asia, and Indonesia is no exception; nations tend to keep fewer stockpiles of cooking gas than oil reserves. And gas is the primary cooking fuel for most Indonesians. While state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina has switched to importing most of its gas from the US, West Asia still remains a significant supplier.

And, of course, there is tourism. While not as dependent on foreign visitors as fellow ASEAN member Thailand, tourism remains critical for Indonesia’s economy. More than anything, it supports 25 million jobs in a nation that witnessed large-scale industrial layoffs until 2025.

What does it all mean for Asia’s politics? Several key Indian states are set to vote for provincial assemblies over the next few weeks, and the results will reveal whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sturdy record of having delivered political stability will be tested. India has escaped the street protests seen in recent years in the arc stretching from Pakistan to Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

But nothing can be taken for granted. And you could say the same for Indonesia, which saw violent protests just last August to September. National polls may be some distance away, but Mr Prabowo, who clearly wants a second term, is fully aware that former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri’s PDI-P has not only declined to join his big-tent coalition but also seemed to assert its own foreign policy posture while Mr Prabowo cosies up to US President Donald Trump, even joining his Board of Peace.

Ms Megawati toured the United Arab Emirates in February, and over the weekend, received the Palestinian ambassador to Indonesia. In early March, she sent a personal condolence letter to Iran’s leadership following the assassination of supreme leader Ali Khamenei – ahead of a comparable gesture from Mr Prabowo.

The Iran war will be over, perhaps soon. But the impacts on Asia’s largest nations are yet unfolding in so many ways. Economics is perhaps just one part of it.