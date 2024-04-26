TikTok ban threat reveals an insecure America

For all the talk of a polarised America unable to get its act together, this week brings good news.
An omnibus US$95 billion (S$129 billion) package has been signed into law by US President Joe Biden, after receiving bipartisan support in Congress.
For all the talk of a polarised America unable to get its act together, this week brings good news.
An omnibus US$95 billion (S$129 billion) package has been signed into law by US President Joe Biden, after receiving bipartisan support in Congress.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.