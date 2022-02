Instead of waiting for a return to the past or waiting for change to normalise, our best approach to thrive amid the short-term uncertainties and long-term global trends is to combine the best practices of the pre-Covid-19 world and the Covid-19 world, starting now.

Over the past two years, the resourcefulness and resilience of our students, educators, schools, and institutes of higher learning (IHLs), have allowed the education system to progress, largely uninterrupted.