Threads shows Zuckerberg is just another faddist

Within five days of Meta Platforms’ launch of Twitter rival Threads on July 5, the app had picked up 100 million users, eclipsing ChatGPT to become the fastest-growing app of all time. Not bad. Plenty of excited commentary has followed, asking if Twitter will be left in the dust. But there’s a good chance both services will become irrelevant over time, thanks to the erratic approach of its chief executive officers.

Early reviews of Threads are not looking good. The app has been called boring thanks to its heavy-handed content moderation, which bans the snark, trolling and political discourse that has fuelled Twitter for years. Many of Threads’ 100 million sign-ups are not posting much either. If this continues, Threads could be Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg’s latest flameout. One reason given by the New York Times is that the social media market is “fickle and faddish”.