Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

This week is a moment of truth for Xi Jinping on deflation

The budget will show how the Party plans to tackle the dangers China faces.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Consumer confidence has never recovered from the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Consumer confidence has never recovered from the Covid-19 lockdowns.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Economist

Follow topic:

When US President Donald Trump

stands before a joint session of America’s Congress

on March 4, no one knows what he will say. Policymaking in the world’s biggest economy has become unpredictable, a swirl of executive orders, social media posts and congressional wrangling.

In recent days, for example, Mr Trump has taken to social media to announce

a new 10 per cent tariff on China

, on top of a similar levy imposed in February, causing Chinese stocks in Hong Kong to fall by over 3 per cent on Feb 28. He has also urged Congress to pass a stopgap spending Bill to avoid an imminent government shutdown.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.