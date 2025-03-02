For subscribers
This week is a moment of truth for Xi Jinping on deflation
The budget will show how the Party plans to tackle the dangers China faces.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The Economist
Follow topic:
When US President Donald Trump stands before a joint session of America’s Congress
stands before a joint session of America’s Congresson March 4, no one knows what he will say. Policymaking in the world’s biggest economy has become unpredictable, a swirl of executive orders, social media posts and congressional wrangling.
In recent days, for example, Mr Trump has taken to social media to announce a new 10 per cent tariff on China
a new 10 per cent tariff on China, on top of a similar levy imposed in February, causing Chinese stocks in Hong Kong to fall by over 3 per cent on Feb 28. He has also urged Congress to pass a stopgap spending Bill to avoid an imminent government shutdown.