This one weird trick could save the US economy

One special advantage of living in America was that it was possible to be weird and successful. The United States economy offered a lot of second chances and a high tolerance for unusual career arcs. There weren’t exams (as there are in other countries) that tracked you from an early age, herding you into a career path or limiting your education opportunities.

There were plenty of good colleges and universities, and they all would take some unconventional students. There were a range of companies with different cultures and a general acceptance – even a celebration – of quirkiness. You could start a business, fail, and still succeed the next time, or just try something else. Some of the most successful Americans had non-traditional career histories, or declined to follow a linear, well-worn, rule-following path. Some – egad – didn’t even go to elite schools.