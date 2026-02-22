For subscribers
This meeting is being recorded. Did you know?
AI is fuelling a surge in recorded work meetings that we need to think about more carefully.
There was a time, about six months ago by my count, when you could join an online meeting at work without having to wonder if it was being recorded or not.
It was such a basic rule of office etiquette to ask permission to log a work call that, unless I was specifically told otherwise, I assumed no surveillance was under way.