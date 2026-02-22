This meeting is being recorded. Did you know?

AI is fuelling a surge in recorded work meetings that we need to think about more carefully.

AI recording of work conversations can be extremely useful but beware the downsides, says the writer.

There was a time, about six months ago by my count, when you could join an online meeting at work without having to wonder if it was being recorded or not.

It was such a basic rule of office etiquette to ask permission to log a work call that, unless I was specifically told otherwise, I assumed no surveillance was under way.