This is not the way to help depressed teenagers

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, when rates of teenage suicide, anxiety and depression spiked, policymakers around the world have pushed to make mental health resources more broadly available to young people through programming in schools and on social media platforms.

This strategy is well intentioned. Traditional therapy can be expensive and time-consuming; access can be limited. By contrast, large-scale, “light touch” interventions – TikTok offerings from Harvard’s School of Public Health, grief-coping workshops in junior high – aim to reach young people where they are and at relatively low cost.