Thinking Aloud

Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?

If so much public money has to be spent, why not nationalise the entire network?

Editor-at-Large
Public transport is now a heavily subsidised government service, along with healthcare and education. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since my move to live in the city centre two years ago, I have taken public transport more often.

I own a car but it is a no-brainer with an MRT station a stone's throw from my home and many bus services available in the area.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top