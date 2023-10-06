Thinking twice about having kids even if money isn’t an issue?

A recent article by psychologist Amy Lim suggests that if you’re in pursuit of social status, then you are more inclined to put off having children. But is that really the case for you? And if it is, are there better reasons to not have children, or alternatively, to change your mind about not having them?

As academics who are also parents of two feisty young children, we have examined the coin toss of having children from every angle perceivable to us. There are at least four different frames through which to explore this question. We suggest that thinking through these can help anyone considering whether to have children to get a better grip on what might be at stake in their decision.