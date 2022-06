In May, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky bestowed a state award on a fighter who is possibly the country's smallest - a two-year-old jack russell terrier named Patron.

Patron, whose name means "ammo" in Ukrainian, helps sniff out dangerous explosives in Ukraine and has found more than 200 of such devices. Videos show the small dog wearing his trademark protective vest and walking around with his snout to the rubble, seeking out mines left behind by the invading Russian army.