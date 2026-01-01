The Year of the Right is looming in Latin America

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Elections in Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia and, above all, Brazil could amplify the trend set in 2025.

Chile’s President-elect Jose Antonio Kast (right) and Argentina's President Javier Milei, a fellow right-winger, with a chainsaw – a symbol of Mr Milei’s anti-public spending campaign – during their meeting in Buenos Aires on Dec 16, 2025.

Mr Jose Antonio Kast wasted no time. Less than 36 hours after being elected Chile’s next president , the conservative leader boarded a plane, crossed the Andes and paid a visit to his ideological ally, Argentina’s libertarian standard-bearer Javier Milei.

As political images go, it was powerful: Right-wing ideals have become the binding glue between two leaders who could hardly be more different in style, temperament and life choices.