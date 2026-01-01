Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

The Year of the Right is looming in Latin America

Elections in Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia and, above all, Brazil could amplify the trend set in 2025.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chile’s President-elect Jose Antonio Kast (right) and Argentina's President Javier Milei, a fellow right-winger, with a chainsaw - a symbol of Mr Milei's anti-public spending campaign - during their meeting in Buenos Aires on Dec 16, 2025.

Chile’s President-elect Jose Antonio Kast (right) and Argentina's President Javier Milei, a fellow right-winger, with a chainsaw – a symbol of Mr Milei’s anti-public spending campaign – during their meeting in Buenos Aires on Dec 16, 2025.

PHOTO: AFP

J.P. Spinetto

Follow topic:

Mr Jose Antonio Kast wasted no time. Less than 36 hours after being

elected Chile’s next president

, the conservative leader boarded a plane, crossed the Andes and paid a visit to his ideological ally, Argentina’s libertarian standard-bearer Javier Milei.

As political images go, it was powerful: Right-wing ideals have become the binding glue between two leaders who could hardly be more different in style, temperament and life choices.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.