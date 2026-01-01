For subscribers
The Year of the Right is looming in Latin America
Elections in Costa Rica, Peru, Colombia and, above all, Brazil could amplify the trend set in 2025.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
J.P. Spinetto
Follow topic:
Mr Jose Antonio Kast wasted no time. Less than 36 hours after being elected Chile’s next president
elected Chile’s next president, the conservative leader boarded a plane, crossed the Andes and paid a visit to his ideological ally, Argentina’s libertarian standard-bearer Javier Milei.
As political images go, it was powerful: Right-wing ideals have become the binding glue between two leaders who could hardly be more different in style, temperament and life choices.