The world’s superpowers are scrambling for an edge. It makes all of us less safe.

Addressing economic issues could be the starting point to repairing the more recent geopolitical cracks, says the writer.

Barely a month after I became the economic counsellor to the International Monetary Fund in 2022, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. The Russian invasion would pose a challenge I hadn’t quite anticipated: managing the economic fallout of wars. Since then, the global economy has had to navigate a series of conflicts – economic ones, like US President Donald Trump’s volley of tariffs, and actual ones, like the war in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Too often, these shocks are viewed as isolated disruptions. They are not. They are interconnected symptoms of a deeper fragmentation reshaping the global economy. This fragmentation, both geopolitical and geoeconomic, risks ushering in what could become a new age of war. One defined not necessarily by constant military confrontation but by a persistent undercurrent of strategic economic rivalry and coercion and rising economic insecurity. And, yes, also increased risks of actual wars.

Driving this transformation is a shift in the world’s centre of gravity. For decades, the global economic order was relatively stable, with the US at its centre, underpinned by a broad commitment among nations to economic integration.

The IMF, with its 191 member countries, is a demonstration of this cohesiveness. That system fostered a remarkable expansion in trade, investment and living standards. International trade, now nearing US$35 trillion (S$45.3 trillion) annually, increased roughly twentyfold since 1960, and the share of the world’s population living in extreme poverty fell from about 43 per cent in 1990 to just 10 per cent today.

We shouldn’t be surprised that the world’s centre of gravity is shifting. That’s consistent with poorer economies growing and catching up to their developed peers. Rising powers naturally reshape the global landscape into a multipolar one – China obviously comes to mind, but many other advanced and emerging economies across Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe have benefited from this more than 60-year expansion.

With that shift, geopolitical pressures are intensifying, and the system is now under strain. That’s the paradox. Economic integration has delivered substantial gains and created mutual interests that act as a force for peace.

Yet integration creates interdependence and, with it, vulnerabilities. It exposes countries to supply disruptions and to trade or financial choke points in energy, critical minerals or advanced computer chips. And where there are choke points, there is leverage to exploit, as Iran recently demonstrated.

The result is a dangerous feedback loop. As countries seek to insulate themselves from perceived risks, they risk fragmenting the global economy further still. This, in turn, encourages further insulation efforts – through tariffs, industrial policy, financial regulation, export controls or rising military spending.

We have seen such dynamics before. The world’s economy was highly integrated at the turn of the 20th century, at the height of a British-led expansion of trade, capital flows and immigration. What followed was a period of intense deglobalisation, coinciding with rising nationalism and militarisation – and two world wars. To assume that today’s economic integration – and peace – are here to stay would be complacent.

The global economy has proved remarkably resilient so far. In response to the Iran war, energy markets have adjusted and financial markets have remained calm. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and the US cushioned the disruption by tapping oil reserves or switching energy sources. Despite escalating trade tensions, global trade did not decline but strengthened in 2025. Instead, countries and firms adjusted trade routes and supply chains. Shocks that might once have triggered systemic breakdowns have instead been absorbed.

But don’t mistake resilience for invulnerability. Risks are mounting beneath the surface. Financial systems built on deep integration – notably around the US dollar – could prove harder to sustain in a fragmented world. As countries seek to reduce their trade dependence on one another or, in Canada’s case, the US , new fault lines may emerge, particularly as rapid technological transformations introduce fresh vulnerabilities around cryptocurrencies, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

The deeper drivers of fragmentation are domestic. Across many countries, most visibly in richer ones, too many citizens feel that globalisation has not worked for them. Inequalities in income, opportunity and economic security have fuelled grievances. Those who bear the brunt of the losses rarely forget them. These political tensions are as important as any geopolitical rivalry and can fuel them in turn.

The question is whether the multipolar world we inhabit tomorrow will take the form of opposing blocs, whose contours have yet to emerge – witness the ructions among members at the latest NATO summit – or a more cooperative system built on shared rules and continued integration. Without a course correction, we risk drifting towards division.

Increasingly, the world’s superpowers are searching for strategic advantages, identifying choke points, adopting inward-looking policies and increasing military expenditures, all in the name of resilience and sovereignty. These actions may be individually rational, but collectively they make the world less secure, less prosperous and less stable.

Economics is not everything. Addressing economic issues, though, could be the starting point to repairing the more recent geopolitical cracks. It begins with acknowledging the risks. In a world of genuine strategic competition and coercion, we would be naive to pretend nothing needs to change. Yet fragmentation doesn’t have to be our destiny. The challenge is not whether to build resilience, but how to do so.

A key economic lesson in international trade is that size matters. Countries can work to rebuild economic gravity by joining clusters of cooperation with shared rules and mutual trust that enhance resilience while preserving openness. At the same time, domestic policies must deliver stable and balanced growth at home. Strengthening social protection and ensuring fair opportunities are essential for both domestic and global cohesion.

Importantly, the evidence suggests that economic instruments of coercion such as sanctions, tariffs and export controls rarely result in a strategic gain. They often accelerate fragmentation and invite retaliation. Ultimately, this is self-defeating. These tools should be used sparingly.

Lastly, international institutions can’t retreat in the face of these challenges; instead, cooperation must adapt and deepen. Shared issues such as AI, financial stability, climate change and migration cannot be managed by countries acting alone. A multipolar world requires more coordination, not less.

The IMF still has a critical role to play. It helps countries build stronger economies, and with more than US$123 billion in current lending commitments, it provides financial support in times of stress and offers a platform where cooperation remains possible even when international relations become strained.

It was from the ashes of World War II , one of the most tragic periods of our modern history, that institutions such as the IMF were born, with a mandate to promote global economic cooperation, thus contributing to growth and shared prosperity. That ideal remains as relevant today as ever. A new age of war is possible – but it is not inevitable.