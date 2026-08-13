The world’s biggest fast-food chain is moving into pubs

Even in the most remote corner of China, a frothy Fulujia beer is waiting for you. The company, whose name translates as “Lucky Deer”, has opened more than 3,200 mini-pubs across the country since 2021, making it the world’s largest bar chain. More impressive than its scale are its prices. A pint is poured for as little as 5.9 yuan (S$1.10), whether it is served in a big city or a border town.

Fulujia premises are small but uniform micro-watering holes that have 20 beers on draft and a bijou seating area. They often sell bar snacks such as fried pork and edamame beans.