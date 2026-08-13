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The world’s biggest fast-food chain is moving into pubs

Why China’s Mixue Bingcheng is serving up beer.

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A man rides motorbike past a Mixue store in Hanoi, Vietnam, 25 November 2025.

China’s Mixue bought a controlling stake in Fulujia in October. Both are run on similar franchise models. 

PHOTO: EPA

The Economist

Even in the most remote corner of China, a frothy Fulujia beer is waiting for you. The company, whose name translates as “Lucky Deer”, has opened more than 3,200 mini-pubs across the country since 2021, making it the world’s largest bar chain. More impressive than its scale are its prices. A pint is poured for as little as 5.9 yuan (S$1.10), whether it is served in a big city or a border town.

Fulujia premises are small but uniform micro-watering holes that have 20 beers on draft and a bijou seating area. They often sell bar snacks such as fried pork and edamame beans.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.