The war between businesses and hackers enters a perilous new era

Cybersecurity in the age of artificial intelligence in some ways resembles modern warfare. It is asymmetric: small bands of attackers armed with the latest technology can penetrate the most powerful defences. And the weaponry is increasingly autonomous. As Mr Nikesh Arora, boss of Palo Alto Networks (PAN), a big cybersecurity firm, puts it, “AI has to fight AI”. The good guys do not always win.

In recent weeks, Anthropic and OpenAI have unveiled AI models – Mythos Preview and 5.5-Cyber respectively – so capable of penetrating weak spots in cyberdefences that the AI labs have released them only to trusted firms. But that is no guarantee of safety. New models are emerging all the time and hackers already use earlier varieties.

Moreover, as Mr Arora says, it is not a fair fight. With AI, lone wolves can carry out attacks that used to require whole teams, and they have to be right just once to succeed. Defenders, by contrast, have to be right every time.

That is why cybersecurity firms, as well as businesses at large, are scrambling to prepare for a wave of AI-powered cybercrime. Within the industry, PAN and leading rivals such as CrowdStrike have formed alliances to try to make deployment of the latest models safer.

Among their customers, the immediate reaction to models like Mythos and 5.5-Cyber was one of “panic and freak-out”, says Mr Adam Meyers of CrowdStrike. But the models’ appearance was also a wake-up call. Assessments of cyberreadiness are moving from information technology departments to C-suites and boardrooms. For the time being, these are more likely to be pessimistic than optimistic.

The worst news is that however tightly AI labs limit access to their most hazardous creations, criminals will catch up. Soon after Anthropic unveiled Mythos, OpenAI produced its own 5.5 series that, according to the British government’s AI Security Institute, may be even stronger. Many expect other model-makers, such as open-source or Chinese outfits, to quickly develop the long-term reasoning and other capabilities that make Mythos and 5.5-Cyber so effective. The genie is out of the bottle.

Even before the new models were released, older ones were enabling hackers to intrude faster and more frequently. CrowdStrike has said that AI-enhanced attacks rose by 89 per cent in 2025 from the year before. The rise of autonomous AI agents that can handle multiple tasks on their own further increases the risks. As Mr Arora says, hackers can use agentic tools to be even more menacing. And the more firms adopt agents for coding, customer service and so on, the bigger the area for hackers to attack.

In anticipation of this, in late April , PAN said it would acquire Portkey, a firm that helps manage and protect AI agents. Firms “are building more software than ever, so we are exposing ourselves more”, says Mr Jeremy D’Hoinne of Gartner, an IT consultancy.

Already, companies are overstretched as they try to patch the bugs that AI tools are helping to reveal. Security flaws are tagged as “common vulnerabilities and exposures” (CVEs), which are made known either to the firms that make the software or to specialised organisations. The number of CVEs reported has been surging recently.

Mr Meyers of CrowdStrike says some speculate that the annual figure could soon increase tenfold, to 480,000, as more powerful AI models detect even more bugs. “The assumption is that AI will find vulnerabilities faster than patches can be written,” says Mr Erik Nost of Forrester, another consultancy.

The good news is that though AI is arming attackers, it is also aiding the defenders. Some businesses that are considered especially critical to the infrastructure of the internet, such as hyperscalers and cybersecurity firms, have gained access to the limited-release Mythos and 5.5-Cyber models of Anthropic and OpenAI to test their own systems.

The two AI labs also have lower tiers, whose members are given access to models that are slightly less permissive than Mythos and 5.5-Cyber but have more cyber capabilities than those on general release. The recipients are akin to pandemic-era key workers receiving early doses of vaccines.

Mozilla, creator of Firefox, a web browser, recently offered an optimistic example of how an early version of Mythos helped it identify 271 vulnerabilities in a new iteration of Firefox. It said the model was capable of identifying every bug that a human could. That was not possible only a few months ago. This helped level the playing field against attackers. “Defenders finally have a chance to win, decisively,” it said in a blog post.

But it is not just the enhanced capabilities of the cutting-edge models that are assisting defenders. Cybersecurity firms are also developing their own tools, which they call harnesses, to make all models more effective. On May 12, Cisco, an IT giant with access to both Mythos and 5.5-Cyber, said it would make available an open-source, step-by-step guide to creating cybersecurity harnesses to help firms use any model to boost their defences.

For all the pessimism, there is a sense that the industry can rise to the challenge of AI if it gets its act together. Anthropic and OpenAI have won widespread plaudits for leading a collaborative approach.

But although Mr Arora gives them an A+ for intent, PAN’s boss reckons neither the labs nor the cybersecurity industry deserves more than a B+ for execution. That is partly because AI threats are still so new that everyone is learning as they go. “There’s no magic bullet. There’s no panacea. We don’t know what the right answer is yet.” Music to the ears of hackers, no doubt. © 2026 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.