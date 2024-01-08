The US invented shopping malls, but China is writing their next chapter

On a recent research trip to China, I wandered through the Oasis mall in suburban Shanghai. Like many Chinese shopping centres, this complex was filled with empty stores that reflected the end of China’s 30-year-long economic expansion. But there were also surprises.

Along a stretch of the mall’s interior walkway, a cluster of parents and grandparents sat on chairs. They were looking through a plate glass window, watching a dozen five- to seven-year-old girls practise ballet steps, carefully following their teacher’s choreography. A space initially designed for retail had been turned into a dance studio.

From 1990 up to and including 2020, large, shiny shopping malls embodied China’s spectacular economic growth. They sprouted in cities large and small to meet consumer demand from an emerging middle class that was keen to express its new-found affluence. These centres look familiar to American eyes, which isn’t surprising: US architectural firms built 170 malls in China during this period.

Like their US counterparts, many Chinese malls have fallen on hard times. The Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of online shopping have devastated foot traffic, leaving the nation with a huge overhang of retail space. But many Chinese malls are being reimagined by owners and users as palaces of experience – civic areas for communities to meet and interact, with new configurations of public and private space.

As a long-time urban policy scholar, I was fascinated by the new uses I saw for malls in China. In my view, these experiments could become models for new, creative uses of retail space in the United States, where the mall was invented.

Serving a new consumer class

China opened up to foreign trade and investment less than 50 years ago. Since then, it has become the world’s second-largest economy, surpassed only by the United States.

Rising incomes and a massive population shift from rural areas to cities have created a growing middle class with significant purchasing power. Gross domestic product per capita increased from US$293 in 1985 to US$12,500 (S$16,600) by 2021.

Today, approximately 350 million Chinese – 25 per cent of the total population – can be considered middle class. More recent economic growth has generated growing income inequality that now is equivalent to US levels.

Malls became a motif of modernity during the country’s economic expansion. They offered consumers year-round protection from heat, humidity, cold and frost as well as from busy streets and polluting traffic. Malls were safe environments where the steadily increasing numbers of more affluent Chinese families could shop and eat, stroll and meet.

Over the past 30 years, China’s malls have faced economic booms and slumps. For example, Dongguan city’s New South China Mall – which is twice the size of Minnesota’s Mall of America, its largest US counterpart – opened in 2005. But most of its 2,300 shopfronts remained closed for more than a decade as China fought off recession after the 2008 world financial crisis.

China weathered that downturn through aggressive economic stimulus policies, and within a decade it replaced the US as the world’s top driver of economic growth. This expansion buoyed its retail sector, including shopping centres. By 2018, a renovated and modernised New South China Mall was near full occupancy.

Then Covid-19 struck in 2020. The Chinese government adopted a rigid zero-Covid policy, in which local governments could impose lockdowns after detecting just a few cases of Covid-19. Hundreds of millions of people were restricted to their homes for weeks or months at a stretch.