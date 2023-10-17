The US diplomatic battle to avert a bigger Gaza conflict

A combination of reassurance and signals for restraint is under way as the US engages Israel and other Middle East countries in the wake of the Hamas attack.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to the media before leaving Cairo, Egypt, for Jordan, on Oct 15. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Immediate prospects for the Middle East are grim: Ahead lies weeks, perhaps even months, of serious bloodshed as Israel hits back at Hamas for its killing of more than 1,300 Israelis, and the fate of around 2.2 million civilians in Gaza hangs in the balance.

Yet behind what appears to be a choice of only hopelessly bleak scenarios, the United States and its key regional allies are engaged in intense rounds of negotiations designed to lay the foundation of a radically transformed Middle East that is sure to emerge after the current fighting stops.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top