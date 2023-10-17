The US diplomatic battle to avert a bigger Gaza conflict

Immediate prospects for the Middle East are grim: Ahead lies weeks, perhaps even months, of serious bloodshed as Israel hits back at Hamas for its killing of more than 1,300 Israelis, and the fate of around 2.2 million civilians in Gaza hangs in the balance.

Yet behind what appears to be a choice of only hopelessly bleak scenarios, the United States and its key regional allies are engaged in intense rounds of negotiations designed to lay the foundation of a radically transformed Middle East that is sure to emerge after the current fighting stops.