The US and Europe risk flunking geopolitics 101

The fate of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan hangs in the balance amid a waning Pax Americana

Niall Ferguson

The US and its allies did too little to deter challenges. However, once they had begun, it rightly acted to defend the democracies that were under attack. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Twenty years ago, I published Colossus: The Price Of America’s Empire. I had wanted to call it Blind Colossus: The Rise And Fall Of The American Empire. In the still jingoistic atmosphere that had followed the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, my publisher dissuaded me. By the time the paperback came out, I could at least insist on my preferred subtitle.

Despite the passage of two decades, the book’s core arguments still stand up. Indeed, the tragic spectacle unfolding in Ukraine reminds me why I wrote the book in the first place. Americans – and Europeans, whose wealthy yet geopolitically inconsequential Union I also criticised – truly have the blindfolds on if they think they can raise their glasses to a happy new year while missiles rain down on Kyiv.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top