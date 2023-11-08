The unstoppable rise of the nanny company

The phrase “the nanny state” was coined in 1965 by Iain Macleod, a Tory MP who was furious about the Labour government’s decision to introduce a 70 miles per hour (112kmh) speed limit. Surely true-born Englishmen had a right to condemn themselves and others to a horrific death by driving as fast as they could?

These days, the nanny is just as likely to be the company as the state. And, for the most part, the nannying makes sense for everyone concerned, employer, employee and society at large. It is time not only to note but also to celebrate the rise of the nanny company.