The uncompromising message from Biden’s State of the Union address

Every year, the President of the United States takes to the stage to address a joint session of Congress. This constitutional obligation, discharged at the invitation of the Speaker of the House, involves an audience not only of legislators, but also members of the Cabinet, the Supreme Court, members of the armed forces, and other luminaries. (Bono, the lead singer of the Irish band U2, was seated next to Mr Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday).

In any given year, the State of the Union address essentially serves two purposes. First, it provides an opportunity for the president to report on the state of the nation, usually by way of touting the achievements of the administration. Second, it serves as a platform to set policy priorities and announce major initiatives.