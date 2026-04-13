The tragedy of leisure

The combination of AI and small families will create more free time than is good for us.

A huge increase in leisure should have been a force for general contentment. Instead, it seems to have perverse effects, says the writer.

Here are the major events in the life of this columnist during the past 12 months.

A change of broadband provider. A sinus problem behind the left eyebrow. Creeping doubts about football player Martín Zubimendi’s “press-resistance” in midfield. More evenings spent in west London than in the previous 40 years combined. The discovery of the writings of Harvard science historian Steven Shapin. Acute disappointment with Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

If this seems uneventful, I would append: the opening of a global all cap equities Individual Savings Account. This lack of stress – the result of childlessness, and working hours that are less than Stakhanovite – is not common. But it might be common in the future. If so, expect trouble.

Remember, it is not just artificial intelligence that promises to free human beings from having to do much. It is the declining birth rate too. At the century’s midpoint, the average person could be someone with no need to work and just one child. A lot will then hinge on how a species wired for scarcity takes to unprecedented comfort.

The record is not encouraging. Working hours have declined across the West since 1950, even since 2000. Yet electorates have grown angrier.

Other factors intervene, of course. Immigration has upset people. But a huge increase in leisure – from shorter working weeks, from smaller families, and from labour-saving tech – should have been a force for general contentment.

Instead, it seems to have had two perverse effects. First, it raises expectations. In a low-stress life, the little stress that does occur is all the harder to accept. Hence our hair-trigger reaction to governmental failures that our grandparents would have shrugged off.

Also: leisure allows more time for the mind to wander down undesirable corridors. The internet has a few. Populism took off at a time of low inflation, falling crime and tech-enabled convenience.

The result, and there is no unprovable political hunch of which I am more convinced, is modern populism. It is a movement born of ease, not just of pain. If it were otherwise, a reaction to elite incompetence and folk being “let down”, it should have erupted in the mid-20th century, amid the devaluations, the botched conscript wars, the exodus from great cities.

Instead, it took off during a time of low inflation, falling crime and tech-enabled convenience. A movement that can huff and puff about “Western civilisation” is tacitly conceding that a lot of earthly demands have been met. It is not just liberalism that can be described as a set of luxury beliefs.

If I am right, and the political chaos of this era owes something to leisure, then it follows that we should fear the future. Economist John Maynard Keynes did . He said that people would work 15 hours a week in the world of 2030, and that so much leisure would constitute a new kind of test for us. He failed to see that we would choose to consume more rather than work less.

But if we push the timeframe out to 2050, he could be vindicated – and then some. When he wrote, there were two births per woman in Britain. That hasn’t been the case for half a century.

With all those liberated hours, perhaps people will throw themselves into intellectual self-cultivation and companionship. It is just that we have the evidence from several decades in which leisure has been spreading. We did not all become philosopher Michel de Montaigne. Some became paranoid, or just over-political.

Anyone with parents who worked all hours – immigrant or not – will know that what kept them balanced was literally not having the time to reflect on things.

Don’t let me romanticise that world. The rise of leisure was a humane and hard-won achievement. But life wouldn’t be life without perverse outcomes, and I sense that most people are not conscious of how leisure trips them up. To have lots of “executive time”, without going astray, takes a certain kind of temperament.

I seem to have it, and don’t propose to work harder or acquire parental duties. The rest of you? A different matter. I instruct you to keep up the grind. A gaping diary is a dangerous thing. FINANCIAL TIMES