The Taylor Swift and Messi moment shows Tokyo is back

Global superstars used to skip the Japanese capital, but not any more. And they are not the only ones giving it a second look.

Gearoid Reidy

Singer Taylor Swift performing at her concert on the international The Eras Tour in Tokyo on Feb 7. PHOTO: REUTERS
There was a brief moment at around 8.30pm on Feb 7 when, as Taylor Swift played for 55,000 screaming fans in the first performance of her four-night stint at the Tokyo Dome, Lionel Messi took to the pitch just 2km away at the Japan National Stadium.

It no doubt caused some envy in Hong Kong, which Swift skipped and Messi, infamously, sat out. The two global superstars appearing at the same time is a coincidence, but nonetheless symbolic of a shift in power in the region – one that has seen Tokyo go from overlooked outlier to arguably Asia’s most attractive destination.

