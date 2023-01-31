The stunning rise of South Korea as a defender of Ukraine

Becoming one of Europe’s leading weapon suppliers not only boosts the global stature of South Korea’s defence industry, but it has also other political and security implications for Asia.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Since the Ukraine war started, South Korea’s annual defence exports have reached a historical record of US$17 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At the start of World War II, then United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously vowed that America would become the “great arsenal of democracy”, by which he meant that the US stood ready to supply weapons to every nation fighting at that time against Nazi Germany.

In the current Ukraine war, the Americans are still fulfilling this critical rule; notwithstanding the efforts of the Europeans, the US remains the most significant single supplier of weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian military presently fighting to repel the Russian invasion.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top