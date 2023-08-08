The special bond that makes Singapore exceptional: PM Lee

My fellow Singaporeans: Singapore turns 58 this year. Our nation may be young, but it has seen its fair share of challenges. Yet each time, the Singapore spirit shone through, and we emerged stronger and more united. I am confident this spirit will continue to hold us together, even amidst troubling times.

Inflation is still a problem for us, as it is for many countries. Households and businesses are all feeling the pinch of rising prices.

The Government has enhanced the Assurance Package and many other support measures to cushion the impact on you, especially the middle- and lower-income households.

The storm may not blow over soon. But however long it lasts, you know this Government will weather it together with you.

Good Government, trust, and integrity

Recently, we have seen a series of cases involving ministers and MPs. Some have asked what these incidents say about the Government.

My answer is this: Such issues come up from time to time. When they do, we deal with them properly and transparently. That is what we have always done; and that is what we have done this time too.

In one case, allegations about preferential treatment surfaced. The two ministers concerned were thoroughly investigated, and completely exonerated.

In a second case, CPIB found cause to arrest and investigate a minister. It opened a formal investigation, which is still ongoing.

In a third case, the Speaker of Parliament and a Government MP fell short of the standards of personal conduct expected of them. They resigned.

In all three cases, for the good of the country, we sought to do the right thing, protect the integrity of our system of government, and carry through everything that needed to be done.

Let there be no doubt: My Government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing. We will maintain our high standards of honesty, integrity, and propriety. Singaporeans have come to expect this of us, and so have our international partners.

This is how we can preserve, protect, and strengthen the trust that Singaporeans have in the Government and in the Singapore system.

Trust is what enabled us to get through the last three years of the pandemic and emerge stronger. Trust is what allows political leaders to work closely with Singaporeans to deliver a better life for all. And trust will enable us to move forward safely in a troubled world.