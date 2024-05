I can’t say I hadn’t been forewarned. As soon as I got pregnant, other mummy friends charged me to sleep as much as I could because I would never sleep the same way again.

I took this cryptic advice as casually as it was given. Like most working Singaporeans, I was no stranger to late nights. I started my career in a publishing house where writers frequently worked past 10pm to meet a deadline. All this and more, I was willing to endure for an offspring. How bad could it be?