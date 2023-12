“Rare Beauty, I’m coming for ya!” shouts Haven Garza to four million TikTok followers as she dabs a liquid “luminiser” by the brand Rare Beauty on her face, to which she has already applied a toner, serum and moisturiser.

This may sound like pretty standard fare for TikTok’s highly popular get-ready-with-me beauty tutorials, but the skincare influencer in this case is seven years old.