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The six stages of holiday-making

Two weeks off, but how many days of relaxation?

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To enjoy a relaxing beach holiday takes effort, including letting go of messages from colleagues, says the writer.

To enjoy a relaxing beach holiday takes effort, including letting go of messages from colleagues, says the writer.

PHOTO : EPA

The Economist

It’s summer, in the northern hemisphere at least, which means emptier offices and fuller airports. In theory, a holiday is a time to properly relax. In practice, there are several stages to pass through before that moment arrives, and several more to experience before you are fully immersed in work again.

The preparation phase. You badly need a holiday. In your final couple of days before leaving, you complete your most urgent tasks, like tidying your desk. You tell people on your team that you trust them completely and in the same breath, that they should contact you if anything comes up, no matter how trivial. As a result, they don’t feel trusted at all.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.