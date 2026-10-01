The Singer sewing machine and lessons in disruption

Isaac Merritt Singer was an unlikely feminist. While married to Catherine for 30 years, he had 10 children with another partner (Mary Ann) and seven with a third (also called Mary). When Mary Ann found out about Mary, and confronted Isaac, he beat her senseless – whereupon she had him arrested. Another of Singer’s families was later discovered: yet another Mary, and another child, too. Eventually, he married Isabella Boyer and had six more children with her.

No surprise, then, to hear Singer’s reaction when he first encountered a prototype sewing machine: “What a devilish machine. You want to do away with the only thing that keeps women quiet: their sewing.” No surprise, that is – except that thanks to some technical improvements and smart business decisions, Singer’s name became synonymous with the devilish machine itself.