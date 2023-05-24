The Silicon Valley playbook is being rewritten

Start-ups in emerging economies are charting different paths to success.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Many of the emerging economy startups have eclipsed their Silicon Valley counterparts in user engagement. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the world of start-ups, Silicon Valley has long been the holy grail, the trend-setter and inspiration for entrepreneurs everywhere. The roughly 520 sq km stretch spanning San Francisco and San Jose known as the San Francisco Bay Area – which is smaller than Singapore – has been home to some of the world’s most iconic companies, including Alphabet, Apple and Facebook, now known as Meta.

Politicians and thought leaders have flocked there to marvel at the latest technologies and drum up investments. Techies and innovators from around the world have dreamed of working there. Silicon Valley used to have a near monopoly on tech innovation.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top