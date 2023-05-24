The Silicon Valley playbook is being rewritten

In the world of start-ups, Silicon Valley has long been the holy grail, the trend-setter and inspiration for entrepreneurs everywhere. The roughly 520 sq km stretch spanning San Francisco and San Jose known as the San Francisco Bay Area – which is smaller than Singapore – has been home to some of the world’s most iconic companies, including Alphabet, Apple and Facebook, now known as Meta.

Politicians and thought leaders have flocked there to marvel at the latest technologies and drum up investments. Techies and innovators from around the world have dreamed of working there. Silicon Valley used to have a near monopoly on tech innovation.