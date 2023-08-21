The Sierra Madre stand-off: What can the Philippines do against China?

A shipwreck turned military outpost is focusing attention on the challenges South-east Asian states face in their disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea

Evan A. Laksmana

The stand-off over the Sierra Madre is being watched closely – not least by other Asean states embroiled in similar disputes with China. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
China’s water-cannon assault of a Philippine supply ship en route to the BRP Sierra Madre ship grounded in the Second Thomas (or Ayungin) Shoal earlier in August is the latest in a long string of maritime grey-zone activities over the past decade.

These coercive acts – designed to advance Chinese strategic interests without provoking an all-out war – have allowed China to gain control of various maritime features in the South China Sea claimed by the Philippines and other South-east Asian countries.

