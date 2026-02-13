Straitstimes.com header logo

The shingles vaccine may have a dementia upside

Research suggests it could prevent and slow the progress of cognitive decline.

Over the past year, data from separate vaccine roll-outs in Wales, Australia, Canada and the US suggests the shingles vaccine can delay the onset of dementia and slow down its progress, says the writer.

Anjana Ahuja

The shingles vaccine could, at a stretch, be labelled an accidental blockbuster. It does its intended job of fending off the varicella-zoster virus, which causes both chickenpox and shingles, but a growing body of evidence hints that it also protects against dementia, particularly among women.

Over the past year, data from separate vaccine roll-outs in Wales, Australia, Canada and the US suggests it can delay the onset of dementia, slow down its progress and cut the risk of death among those already diagnosed.

