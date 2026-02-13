The shingles vaccine may have a dementia upside

Over the past year, data from separate vaccine roll-outs in Wales, Australia, Canada and the US suggests the shingles vaccine can delay the onset of dementia and slow down its progress, says the writer.

The shingles vaccine could, at a stretch, be labelled an accidental blockbuster. It does its intended job of fending off the varicella-zoster virus, which causes both chickenpox and shingles, but a growing body of evidence hints that it also protects against dementia, particularly among women.

