The shingles vaccine may have a dementia upside
Research suggests it could prevent and slow the progress of cognitive decline.
The shingles vaccine could, at a stretch, be labelled an accidental blockbuster. It does its intended job of fending off the varicella-zoster virus, which causes both chickenpox and shingles, but a growing body of evidence hints that it also protects against dementia, particularly among women.
Over the past year, data from separate vaccine roll-outs in Wales, Australia, Canada and the US suggests it can delay the onset of dementia, slow down its progress and cut the risk of death among those already diagnosed.