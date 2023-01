Imagine you are on Changi Beach, and you see a drone hovering nearby. At first sight, nothing to be alarmed about. Drones are a common sight and recreational ones can be bought online and in shopping malls.

The range of these drones in both height and distance has improved over the years. But similarly, the tech for military ones has improved by leaps and bounds, from micro and nano drones, and small tactical drones, to medium and large-size surveillance and combat drones.