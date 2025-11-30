Straitstimes.com header logo

The self-driving taxi revolution begins at last

It’s Waymo complicated than it looks.

Alphabet-owned Waymo is expanding its fleet and presence in the US. Here is one of its robotaxi on the streets of Manhattan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

In 1995, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University drove 4,800km from Pittsburgh to San Diego without their hands on the steering wheel. The No Hands Across America tour marked the start of a long road trip towards autonomous driving in America.

Thirty years later, you can, at last, see the fruits of that journey in the proliferation of self-driving cabs in several cities across America. Soon they will be braving the less predictable weather – and the left side of the roads – in London and Tokyo.

