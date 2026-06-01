The secret to K-beauty? Endless available treatments

The global market for South Korean beauty products is booming in tandem with voracious demand for cultural exports like music and movies. Buyers should beware though. Achieving the glowing, pore-free complexion of K-drama stars isn’t possible with what comes out of a jar alone.

While K-beauty’s vast array of skincare formulations are effective and much more affordable than Western brands of comparable quality, they’re mainly for sun protection, hydration and maintenance. They don’t tend to feature strong active ingredients. So even the famous 12-step routine isn’t enough on its own to deliver the luminous “glass-skin” look popularised by actresses like Song Hye-kyo of The Glory, a Netflix megahit series.

That’s because South Korea has been looksmaxxing – a viral trend dedicated to maximising physical attractiveness – since before American influencer Clavicular was born, due to social pressure and competition for jobs. Although Seoul has long been dubbed the plastic surgery epicentre of the world, it’s even more of a hub for in-office dermatological procedures that don’t require any hospital stays.

Similar in size to Kentucky, the country has 15,000 clinics – most clustered in the capital – ranging from humble neighborhood practices to five-star establishments advertising a dizzying variety of skin treatments. The vast majority are wallet-friendly enough for the local middle class to indulge in regularly. And now the secret is out.

After Kim and Khloe Kardashian jetted to Seoul last summer for a series of cosmetic procedures shared on Instagram, the number of people visiting for medical care surged to a record high of two million. The Ministry of Health and Welfare had announced in 2023 that it would relax visa rules, aiming to attract 700,000 medical tourists by 2027.

More than 60 per cent of international patients went to see dermatologists last year, a six percentage point increase from 2024. A relatively paltry 11 per cent got actual plastic surgery.

The trend is driven by TikTok, with posts tagged “K-beauty” or “Korean skin care” drawing 250 million views a week. While product reviews and get-ready-with-me videos predominate, there’s no shortage of people showing off glow-up getaways to Seoul.

Price is a major reason. One round of Botox, an injectable used to smooth wrinkles owned by AbbVie, in the jaw muscles to prevent teeth grinding or achieve a softer shape costs the equivalent of US$100 at a clinic popular with foreign tourists in the upscale Gangnam district. The same treatment would cost US$500 to US$1,000 in the US. A homegrown version of Botox called Hitox is advertised at just 24,000 Korean won (US$16).

But cost isn’t the only factor. It’s just “normal” for people in Korea to get dermatological procedures routinely and there’s no shortage of practitioners with extensive experience, according to Tony Medina, the Canadian chief executive officer of Seoul Guide Medical, a medical tourism agency.

Depending on how much you’re willing to spend and how much patience you have, achieving glass-skin is a multi-step process that can require lasering, vacuuming and buffing your skin until it glows – after a possibly unsightly recovery period of course.

A pigmentation laser would be needed to even out the skin tone, followed by smoothing the top layers with an even stronger laser to reduce the appearance of pores. Saggy skin can be treated by radio frequency or ultrasound devices that penetrate the tissue beneath the surface to boost collagen production. Finally, milia or moles can be zapped away by a CO2 laser.

There’s also a seemingly endless lineup of treatments to improve the complexion, ranging from “skin Botox” injected in a shallow way all over the face to “Rejuran healer,” a very painful injectable made of polynucleotides derived from salmon sperm developed by PharmaResearch. I can confirm that friends of different ages living in Hong Kong and Singapore swear by going to Seoul for these treatments, and claim to be able to do so on a budget.

To be sure, medical intervention of any kind carries risks. And medical tourism in particular means there’s potential for greater complications because patients can face inconsistent safety standards, limited legal protections, language barriers and difficulties obtaining follow-up care once they return home. South Korea has weathered its share of scandals and now requires surveillance cameras in operating rooms.

None of that is stopping the country’s soft-power exports to the global market. The latest flex is last Friday’s opening of beauty emporium CJ Olive Young’s US flagship in Pasadena, California, along with an online sales platform.

The chain, with about 1,400 stores at home, will be selling more than 400 brands – a welcome addition to America’s overpriced and underwhelming skincare and cosmetics offerings. But without access to Korea’s in-office treatments, don’t expect to look like a K-Pop star overnight. BLOOMBERG