The seafarer shortage needs urgent attention

The maritime industry is staring at an impending storm. The shipping industry that is so vital to world trade is headed for a shortage of seafarers at a critical time of technological changes.

Consider these numbers: About 90 per cent of world trade is seaborne trade. Some 50,000 merchant ships manned by over a million seafarers are responsible for transporting cargo of every description, from iron ore to iPhones, to all corners of the world. But this “circulatory system” that is so essential to the global supply chain faces a serious staffing and skills challenge.