The science of what we eat is failing us

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently advised people to avoid using artificial sweeteners for weight loss or to reduce their risk of health issues like heart disease and diabetes. This was based on the agency’s review of available research on artificial sweeteners to date.

Unfortunately, people cannot be confident in those findings. That is because existing studies on artificial sweeteners are plagued by methodological problems. Even the WHO knows this, given that it ultimately described its certainty in the existing evidence as “low”. Maybe it is true that artificial sweeteners don’t help with weight loss, but we really do not know for sure.