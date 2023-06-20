The science of what we eat is failing us

Nutrition science needs a credibility revolution.

Anupam B. Jena and Christopher M. Worsham

If the typical randomised trials and observational studies of dietary and lifestyle research present so many challenges, how can we get reliable answers? PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently advised people to avoid using artificial sweeteners for weight loss or to reduce their risk of health issues like heart disease and diabetes. This was based on the agency’s review of available research on artificial sweeteners to date.

Unfortunately, people cannot be confident in those findings. That is because existing studies on artificial sweeteners are plagued by methodological problems. Even the WHO knows this, given that it ultimately described its certainty in the existing evidence as “low”. Maybe it is true that artificial sweeteners don’t help with weight loss, but we really do not know for sure.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top