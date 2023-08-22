The science behind Japan’s plan to empty nuclear wastewater into the Pacific

Twisted sections of a reactor unit remain exposed at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant and a crushed metal tank lies near Japan’s coastline, reminders of one of the world’s worst atomic disasters, which happened in 2011, and a response that has already cost about 12 trillion yen (S$113 billion).

Huge cranes are stationed across the site of Tokyo Electric Power Company’s (Tepco) wrecked facility, while some areas have been covered with giant dome-like structures as work continues to manage the removal of dangerous fuel debris.