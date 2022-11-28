The royal dilemma of picking a prime minister for Malaysia

The King unblocked an impasse and nudged a unity government into being. Active intervention in politics carries risks for the palace but failure to do so could also be damaging to national interests.   

Ariel Tan

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) being sworn in as prime minister in front of Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah on Nov 24. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, leader of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister by the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Nov 24. His appointment by the King has allowed for the formation of a new government and calmed the markets. It also reinforced perceptions of the growing influence of Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy in its evolving parliamentary democracy.

This perception has grown particularly since 2020 as Malaysia found itself faced with unprecedented political crises first triggered by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation. These have largely been the result of the decline of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) leading party Umno, which had dominated Malaysia’s political and governance system for six decades, and the rise of its rivals, PH and Perikatan Nasiona (PN). As administrations collapsed, it was left to the King to offer contingent solutions, including appointing premiers whose support in Parliament was unclear to the public.

